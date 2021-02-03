Littlefield (OTCMKTS:LTFD) Shares Down 2.6%

Littlefield Co. (OTCMKTS:LTFD)’s stock price fell 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20.

About Littlefield (OTCMKTS:LTFD)

Littlefield Corporation, through its subsidiaries, acquires and operates bingo halls in the United States. The company was formerly known as American Bingo & Gaming Corporation. Littlefield Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

