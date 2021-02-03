Linde (LIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Linde (NYSE:LIN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Linde has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 8.05-8.10 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. On average, analysts expect Linde to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LIN opened at $252.25 on Wednesday. Linde has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $274.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.17 and a 200-day moving average of $247.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $132.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, December 11th. HSBC raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

In related news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

