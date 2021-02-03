Limitless Earth plc (LME.L) (LON:LME) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.41

Limitless Earth plc (LME.L) (LON:LME) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and traded as high as $15.95. Limitless Earth plc (LME.L) shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 599 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.96. The stock has a market cap of £9.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.75.

Limitless Earth plc (LME.L) Company Profile (LON:LME)

Limitless Earth plc is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in all stages of development and sectors that benefit significantly from demographic change. The firm invests principally, but not exclusively, in such sectors. It invests in small companies where there are clear catalysts for value appreciation and the companies are operating in sectors exhibiting long term growth linked to demographic change.

