LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Reaches $0.0106 on Top Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $8.90 million and $25,693.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00067367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.84 or 0.00904772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005857 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00047377 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00039540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.02 or 0.04662020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00020181 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014926 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,014,702,129 tokens and its circulating supply is 837,150,174 tokens. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

