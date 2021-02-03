LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.87-0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $240-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.02 million.

Shares of LFVN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.28. 89,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,967. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $132.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.42.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 45.39%. The company had revenue of $54.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

