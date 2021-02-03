Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Sells $509,120.00 in Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $509,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,440,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,050,405.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $445,910.00.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after buying an additional 2,915,340 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 959,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after buying an additional 428,462 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on LBRT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.46.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

