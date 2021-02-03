Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) Shares Up 5.9%

Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.61. 524,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 448,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LGD. Pi Financial set a C$2.80 price target on Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) from C$2.90 to C$2.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of C$418.24 million and a PE ratio of 60.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.89.

Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.0603973 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project covering an area of 7,630 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 400 federal lode claims covering 3,713 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

