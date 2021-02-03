Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Short Interest Down 27.8% in January

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,297,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $1,665,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

LBRDK stock traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,524. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.64 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $165.23. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.27.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

