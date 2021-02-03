Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Shares of LI opened at $30.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LI. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.