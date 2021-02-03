LHT Price Tops $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a market capitalization of $250,000.27 and $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LHT has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007602 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002895 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006637 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000045 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000066 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

