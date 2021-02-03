LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Up 5.3%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shares were up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 3,582,725 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,128,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LexinFintech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $464.54 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LexinFintech by 108.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LexinFintech by 7,900.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 25.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period.

LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

