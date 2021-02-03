LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Up 5.3%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shares were up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 3,582,725 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,128,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.
Several research analysts have weighed in on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LexinFintech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LexinFintech by 108.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LexinFintech by 7,900.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 25.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period.
LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.
