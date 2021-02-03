LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

LX opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $464.54 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LexinFintech will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in LexinFintech by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LexinFintech by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after buying an additional 527,911 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LexinFintech by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,085,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 627,370 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in LexinFintech by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in LexinFintech by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 259,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

