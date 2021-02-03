Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Cut to $285.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.07.
Lennox International stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,657. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.10. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $163.40 and a twelve month high of $319.77.
In other news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total transaction of $614,732.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $1,318,105.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,022,446.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,956 shares of company stock valued at $4,611,037. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 102,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.
About Lennox International
Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
