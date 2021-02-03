Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Cut to $285.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

Lennox International stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,657. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.10. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $163.40 and a twelve month high of $319.77.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total transaction of $614,732.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $1,318,105.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,022,446.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,956 shares of company stock valued at $4,611,037. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 102,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

