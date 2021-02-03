Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.50.

Several research firms recently commented on LEA. Barclays raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Argus raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

LEA stock opened at $158.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 90.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $170.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.79 and its 200 day moving average is $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

