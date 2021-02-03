Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.28.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$116,401.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at C$9,131.40.

Shares of TSE LB remained flat at $C$31.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. 118,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,411. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$25.74 and a one year high of C$44.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$31.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$243.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$241.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2921035 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.37%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

