LATOKEN (LA) Reaches Market Cap of $14.29 Million

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. LATOKEN has a total market cap of $14.29 million and $43,308.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LATOKEN token can now be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LATOKEN has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00066800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.07 or 0.00836479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006181 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00047465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,698.34 or 0.04702926 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00035531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00019971 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN (LA) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.