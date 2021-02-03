LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

HCMLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

HCMLY stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.08. 30,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LafargeHolcim has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.35.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

