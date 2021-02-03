La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 254.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth $861,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 26.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LZB. Sidoti raised La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In related news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 3,884 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $174,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,466,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 150,000 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,746,255.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 336,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,156,808. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $459.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

