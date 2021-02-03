La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock Price Up 5.7%

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 527,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,312,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $183.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 431.2% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 155,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 126,509 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 8.2% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 9,405,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,904,000 after buying an additional 710,016 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 34.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 227,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

