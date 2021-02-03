La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock Price Up 5.7%

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 527,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,312,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.
The stock has a market cap of $183.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 431.2% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 155,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 126,509 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 8.2% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 9,405,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,904,000 after buying an additional 710,016 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 34.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 227,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.
About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.
