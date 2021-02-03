Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Trading 5.7% Higher

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) shares traded up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.85 and last traded at $37.69. 800,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 762,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average of $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.