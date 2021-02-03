Krios Price Tops $0.0084 (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 229.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Krios has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and $1.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Krios has traded 66.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Krios

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Krios Coin Trading

Krios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

