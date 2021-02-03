Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.37.

KOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Renaissance Capital downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,778,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,889,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,946,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,297,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503,096 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,156,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,974,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 572,792 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KOS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 105,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,854,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $224.79 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. Analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.