Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $17,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,567,000 after buying an additional 98,815 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,523,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,128,000 after purchasing an additional 492,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after buying an additional 47,639 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 781,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,781,000 after buying an additional 50,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 333,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after buying an additional 51,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Mark Haney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,068,549 shares of company stock valued at $151,501,989 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

WMS opened at $85.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.97 and its 200-day moving average is $67.91. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $544.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

