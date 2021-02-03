Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $11.18 Million in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 823,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,182,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Paya in the fourth quarter worth about $853,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,320,000. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYA. William Blair started coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

PAYA opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.52 and a beta of 0.05. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

