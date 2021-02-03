Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $18.23 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 212.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,895 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5,875.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,493,000 after purchasing an additional 716,092 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.31.

PYPL stock opened at $249.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.38 and its 200 day moving average is $206.30. The stock has a market cap of $291.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

