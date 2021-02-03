Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,750 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $13,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Investec raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.67.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

