Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 615 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

V stock opened at $202.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

