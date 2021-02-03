Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 738.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,110 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $14,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MXL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4,211.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $334,392.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,687.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,357 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

MXL stock opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.10.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

