Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Short Interest Down 16.3% in January

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,500 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 428,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 82.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000.

NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $93.36. The stock had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,599. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -581.81 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $100.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.47.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.29 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

