Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $58.08. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $1.0331 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

