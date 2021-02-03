Knowles (NYSE:KN) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.67

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.67 and last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 3051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KN. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -504.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $101,365.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,544.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Knowles by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Knowles by 184.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 423,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 274,804 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Knowles during the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Knowles by 81.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

