Knoll (KNL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KNL stock opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48. Knoll has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.34 million, a PE ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

