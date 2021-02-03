KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $325.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KLAC. Bank of America upped their price objective on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.47.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLA stock opened at $298.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.30. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $317.60.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in KLA by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 534,158 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,856,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after purchasing an additional 263,710 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,204,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.