KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KREF. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of KREF opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $987.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a current ratio of 406.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 102.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 76,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,419,057.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 1,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $25,596.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,593,506 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,891,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,850,000 after purchasing an additional 220,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after purchasing an additional 31,766 shares during the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 528,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 293,577 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 242,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 46,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

