Kish Bancorp (OTCMKTS:KISB) Trading Up 2.8%

Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB)’s share price was up 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.55 and last traded at $29.55. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33.

Kish Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KISB)

Kish Bancorp, Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking services primarily in central Pennsylvania and the surrounding areas. Its deposit products include checking, savings, demand, money market, certificates of deposit, individual retirement, and health savings accounts.

