King DAG Achieves Market Cap of $13.72 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. King DAG has a total market cap of $13.72 million and approximately $123,895.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, King DAG has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One King DAG token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00050039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00141766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00067095 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00251303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00063272 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00038657 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

