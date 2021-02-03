Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 39.9% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Argus cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

Shares of KMB traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.80. The stock had a trading volume of 55,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,209. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.19. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

