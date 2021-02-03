Key Financial Inc Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 335.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $178.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.80.

Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

