Key Financial Inc Takes Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,386,000 after purchasing an additional 48,275 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 871,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,877,000 after buying an additional 26,608 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 191,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,163,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,432,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total value of $595,516.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,184 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FDS opened at $317.70 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

