Key Financial Inc Invests $41,000 in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 311.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,227 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth $793,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,042,000 after purchasing an additional 68,966 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LW opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.09.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

