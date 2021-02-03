Key Financial Inc Invests $36,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 19.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.58.

ACN stock opened at $248.75 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.02. The company has a market capitalization of $163.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,701,946 shares of company stock worth $152,000,420 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

