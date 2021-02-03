Key Financial Inc Buys Shares of 1,629 Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 17,007 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJQ opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07.

