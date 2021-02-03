Key Financial Inc Buys New Shares in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,433 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,643,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,278,000 after buying an additional 243,165 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,701,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Fulton Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,660,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 70,781 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 2,389.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,112,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,776 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

FULT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

