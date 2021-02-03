Key Financial Inc Acquires New Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $1,237,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,352 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,133,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $90.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.05.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

