Key Financial Inc Acquires New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,016,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,741,000 after purchasing an additional 338,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,338,000 after purchasing an additional 291,140 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,089,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,502,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $180.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,563 shares of company stock worth $2,868,196. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.