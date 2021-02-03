Key Financial Inc Acquires New Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Key Financial Inc bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $710.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $726.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $698.22. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $758.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.25.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

