Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will report $3.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $2.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $11.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $11.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

A number of research firms recently commented on KDP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of KDP traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,100. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 2,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,218,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,575,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% in the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 3,345,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,236,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,996.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,298,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,032 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 87.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,266,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,736 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,549,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,166 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

