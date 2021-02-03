Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 103.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,416 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,569,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,123 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 216.5% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 85.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,049 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,473,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,338,000 after acquiring an additional 549,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,964,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,018,000 after acquiring an additional 195,186 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SAND opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $10.63.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.
