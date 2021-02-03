Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,639 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 13,644.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Synaptics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Synaptics by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Synaptics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Synaptics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synaptics news, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $31,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,955 shares in the company, valued at $330,242.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $701,599.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,073.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,140 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Synaptics stock opened at $106.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $108.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.72 and a 200-day moving average of $85.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

