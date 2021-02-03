Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,832 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6,317.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Waters by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT opened at $291.31 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $299.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.67 and a 200-day moving average of $226.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.78. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.83.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,002,540.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,214. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

